President Alvi Appreciates PTV For Cricket Commentary In Sign Language
Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated Pakistan Television (ptv) for presenting the latest updates and commentary on T 20 World Cup in sign language.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Sunday, he said, "You have done great work for arranging commentary for the people without hearing. Thank You Pakistan Television."