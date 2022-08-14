UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Approves 270 Awards For Police Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the awards of Quaid e Azam Police Medals and President's Police Medals for 270 police personnel.

The President approved 270 awards for the years 2014, 2015, and for the years 2017 till 2022.

As many as 125 police personnel will be given Quaid e Azam Police medals and 145 personnel will receive President's Police medals in recognition of their bravery and remarkable services.

The President granted the awards under article 259 of the constitution and according to Decorations Act 1975 on the advice of the Prime Minister.

