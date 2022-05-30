President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh-Ur-Rehman as Governor Punjab

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Alvi has given approval after rejecting the summary sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif twice.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 30th, 2022) President Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rehman as the governor of Punjab.

The President approved the summary under Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

President Alvi on May 21 had urged PM Shehbaz to reconsider his advice about the appointment of the new governor as there was no occasion to propose a new appointment.

While responding to the premier’s summary about appointing a new governor, the president had reiterated that "the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”, as envisaged by Article 101 (2) of the Constitution.

The PM, according to the sources, had made it clear that Baleegh would be the president. They said that if the president did not respond within 10 days, Rehman would take oath as governor of Punjab as the summary was sent to the president for the second time.