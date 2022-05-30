UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Approves Appointment Of Baligh-Ur-Rehman As Governor Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2022 | 04:24 PM

President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh-Ur-Rehman as Governor Punjab

President Alvi has given approval after rejecting the summary sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif twice.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 30th, 2022) President Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rehman as the governor of Punjab.

President Alvi gave approval after rejecting the summary sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif twice.

The President approved the summary under Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

President Alvi on May 21 had urged PM Shehbaz to reconsider his advice about the appointment of the new governor as there was no occasion to propose a new appointment.

While responding to the premier’s summary about appointing a new governor, the president had reiterated that "the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”, as envisaged by Article 101 (2) of the Constitution.

The PM, according to the sources, had made it clear that Baleegh would be the president. They said that if the president did not respond within 10 days, Rehman would take oath as governor of Punjab as the summary was sent to the president for the second time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Punjab May Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan Women team to tour Australia

Pakistan Women team to tour Australia

48 minutes ago
 Takht-i-Bahi-world heritage site attracts European ..

Takht-i-Bahi-world heritage site attracts European tourists

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan firmly committed to its principled stance ..

Pakistan firmly committed to its principled stance on Palestine: Marriyum

4 minutes ago
 India heading towards another power crisis in July ..

India heading towards another power crisis in July-August: Report

4 minutes ago
 Court dismisses bail plea of jailed Balochistan Se ..

Court dismisses bail plea of jailed Balochistan Secretary

7 minutes ago
 Hajj Monitoring System launched for prompt resolut ..

Hajj Monitoring System launched for prompt resolution of intending pilgrims' com ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.