President Alvi Approves Official Secrets, Pakistan Army Act Amendments

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2023 | 01:39 PM

These bills were successfully passed by the parliament during the coalition government's tenure and have been sent to President Alvi for final approval.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2023) President Arif Alvi on Saturday officially endorsed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Saturday.

The amended Official Secrets Act establishes stringent penalties of up to five years for the unauthorized disclosure of information obtained in the interest of national security and official duties. However, disclosure permitted by the Army Chief or empowered officers will be exempt from punishment. The bill also stipulates that individuals subject to the law cannot engage in political activities within two years of retirement, resignation, or dismissal.

Furthermore, the legislation addresses electronic crimes aiming to defame the Pakistan Army. Those found guilty of such actions will be prosecuted under electronic crime laws.

Regarding the Official Secrets Act Bill, the bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons emphasizes the necessity to amend the 1923 Official Secrets Act to enhance its efficacy in safeguarding official documents amidst evolving social dynamics.

Section 3 of the bill states that intentionally approaching, inspecting, passing over, entering, attacking, destroying, or undermining any prohibited place constitutes an offense. The same section establishes that creating sketches, plans, models, or notes intended to be useful to an enemy is an offense.

The bill also deems it an offense to acquire, gather, record, publish, or communicate secret official codes, passwords, electronic or modem devices, sketches, or plans that might aid an enemy of the State.

An amendment to Section 9 introduces penalties for incitement, conspiracy, or attempts to commit offenses, punishable by imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to one million, or both.

The investigative officer responsible for cases will be appointed from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), as outlined in the bill. If necessary, a joint investigation team can be formed, and intelligence agencies have been granted the authority to conduct warrantless searches "anywhere and anytime."

The Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill has also been signed by the President, reflecting further changes to the country's legal framework.

