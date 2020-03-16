UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Alvi Arrives In Beijing On Two-day Visit To China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

President Alvi arrives in Beijing on two-day visit to China

President Dr. Arif Alvi arrived Monday on a two-day visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi arrived Monday on a two-day visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The President is accompanied by a Pakistani delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and senior officials.

The President was warmly welcomed by Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Han Changfu, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi and other senior officials of the Chinese government and Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

A smartly turned out contingent of the People's Liberation Army presented guard of honour.

The President will hold separate meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other Chinese leaders. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed.

This is the President's first visit to China, which is specifically aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the Government and the people of China in their battle against COVID-19.

The visit will play an important role in further solidifying the historic bonds of trust and mutual support between the two "iron brothers".

It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral, regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The two countries are joined together in an "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership." This time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests.

The leadership of both countries is fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Army China Agriculture Visit Beijing Alamgir Government Xi Jinping Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan to get concession from IMF due to fight a ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber implements remote work system for ..

30 minutes ago

Aleem and Gough to be involved in HBL PSL 2020 sem ..

35 minutes ago

Debrief of pakistan navy maritime exercise seaspar ..

42 minutes ago

Notification for appointment  of Mehr Tarar as fo ..

43 minutes ago

Strata improves A350 manufacturing capabilities vi ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.