UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Can Asks PM To Obtain Vote Of Confidence In NA: Senator Zafar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2022 | 03:07 PM

President Alvi can asks PM to obtain vote of confidence in NA: Senator Zafar

Ali Zafar said that President Alvi can insist Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif show his majority in the National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2022) PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar said that the president can ask the prime minister to obtain a vote of confidence in the National Assembly.

Ali Zafar said that President Alvi can insist Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif show his majority in the National Assembly. He expressed these views while talking to a local tv channel on Thursday.

Zafar said, “Yes, the president can ask the prime minister to do so,”.

He said, “There is only a difference of two votes [in favour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif]. Both these votes are from the PML-Q [Pakistan Muslim League-Q],".

The Senator said that PML-Q’s Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema both are Federal ministers in the current government.

His reaction came after the Supreme Court ruled that if a lawmaker crossed party lines, during voting in the lower house, then his or her vote would be discarded.

Zafar said that Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema would have to follow directions issued by their party leader.

He said that if these two members were given directions [by PML-Q’s leadership] that during the vote of confidence they have to vote in a certain way then the [present] government can be removed,”.

The PTI leader said that it was now clear after the court's verdict that you cannot vote against party lines.

The last time a prime minister obtained a vote of confidence was in March last year, by then prime minister Imran Khan, who received 178 votes in the 342-member National Assembly.

On whether this judgement will apply to the election for chief minister in Punjab, the PTI senator said it will apply to the past, present and future events as well.

“This proposal was accepted back then and Article 68 was added to the Constitution,” the PTI leader said.

“The Supreme Court has also interpreted it as such, that if the majority [members] of a party leave then the vote will be counted,".

Related Topics

Election Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister Punjab Vote Tariq Bashir Ali Zafar March Muslim TV From Government Court

Recent Stories

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posti ..

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posting in high profile cases

43 minutes ago
 Quality seeds play key role in boosting agricultur ..

Quality seeds play key role in boosting agriculture production: Shahzad Malik

33 minutes ago
 Acting Governor pays condolence visit to Mohmmed A ..

Acting Governor pays condolence visit to Mohmmed Aslam Qazi

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan eying podium finish at Asia Hockey Cup to ..

Pakistan eying podium finish at Asia Hockey Cup to secure World Cup berth

34 minutes ago
 British Airways owner orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jet ..

British Airways owner orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets

34 minutes ago
 CM denounces killing of SHO Shahpur

CM denounces killing of SHO Shahpur

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.