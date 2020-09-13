President Alvi chairs meeting of investors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Ravi City and Bundle Island projects hold tremendous attraction for foreign investors, said President Arif Alvi here on Sunday.

Chairing a meeting at Sindh Governor House, attended by investors and members of varied business communities, he said the two projects would also create immense employment opportunities for the locals.

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail was also present on the occasion along with Malik Riaz Hussain, Aqil Karim Dedhi, Arif Habib and Mahmood Moulvi.

Fawad Mukhtar of Fatima Group, Gauhar Ejaz of Lake City Holdings, Shahid Abdullah of Sapphire Company and Mian Mohammad Hasan of U.

S Group besides Tariq Rafi, Ahmad Tabba and Nadeem Feroz also attended the meeting.

Concerned representatives of Ravi City and Bundle Island briefed the President of Pakistan and other participants of the meeting about their respective projects.

The business leaders and prominent investors of the country appreciated the measures adopted by PM Imran Khan for promotion of construction industry in the country.