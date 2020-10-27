UrduPoint.com
President Alvi Chairs PIFD Senate Meeting, Discusses Fashion, Design Industry Promotion

Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:17 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his capacity as chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD), chaired the 10th senate meeting of the institute at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

President Alvi highlighted the importance of the fashion and design industry and its contribution towards socioeconomic growth of the country. He also appreciated the PIFD efforts in producing professional graduates who were not only adding value to the textile and fashion industry but also helping boost Pakistan's exports.

The president encouraged the PIFD to develop more collaborations with international institutions and platforms to further enhance the quality of design education.

Those present included Professor Hina Tayyaba Khalil, PIFD vice chancellor, and the senate members, besides Secretary to President Tariq Najib Najmi. They discussed various academic, administrative and financial matters related to the PIFD and approved the annual report and budget for 2020-2021.

