President Alvi Commends Pakistan Navy For Bravery, Courage In 1965 War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 10:04 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday commended the Pakistan Navy for its bravery and courage during the 1965 War against India

The president, in a message on the occasion of Navy Day on September 8, said,"The whole nation pays tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of Pakistan Navy on the unparalleled sacrifices for the country." On this day, during the operation Somnath, the ships of Pakistan Navy destroyed the installations at the Indian port of Dwarka and consigned the pride of enemy to dust, he added.

The president said the submarine Ghazi of Pakistan Navy established its dominance in the Indian Ocean during the war and paralysed the Indian Navy at its ports.

He said with the grace of Allah even today the nation had the same zeal.

The Pakistan Navy and all other institutions were ever ready for the protection and security of the country, he added. "Long live Pakistan, Long live Pakistan Navy."

