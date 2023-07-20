President Alvi condemns suicide blast in Bara Bazar of Khyber district

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday condemned the suicide blast that took place in Bara Bazar of Khyber district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday condemned the suicide blast that took place in Bara Bazar of Khyber district.

He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the blast, according to a President House statement.

The president prayed for high ranks of the martyrs in paradise and patience to the bereaved families as well as for speedy recovery of the injured.