Open Menu

President Alvi Condemns Suicide Blast In Bara Bazar Of Khyber District

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 09:30 PM

President Alvi condemns suicide blast in Bara Bazar of Khyber district

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday condemned the suicide blast that took place in Bara Bazar of Khyber district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday condemned the suicide blast that took place in Bara Bazar of Khyber district.

He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the blast, according to a President House statement.

The president prayed for high ranks of the martyrs in paradise and patience to the bereaved families as well as for speedy recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Martyrs Shaheed Suicide Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah conde ..

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Baza ..

4 minutes ago
 Working of Punjab Police developed on modern techn ..

Working of Punjab Police developed on modern technology: Inspector General of Po ..

4 minutes ago
 Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

6 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff ..

8 minutes ago
 George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case ..

George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

6 minutes ago
France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application ..

France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

6 minutes ago
 Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by ..

Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by UAE

9 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike ' ..

Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

6 minutes ago
 Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Pri ..

Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Prices Near Record Highs - Realto ..

15 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Eq ..

IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Equipment Not Observed

8 minutes ago
 Successful Bara operation signifies police combat ..

Successful Bara operation signifies police combat power against terrorism

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan