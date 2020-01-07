UrduPoint.com
President Alvi Condoles On Damages Caused By Bushfire In Australia

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and damage to property and wildlife caused by the bushfire in Australia

In a letter addressed to Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia, General David Hurley ACDSC (Retd), the president conveyed his profound condolences and prayers for the bereaved families and all those affected by this calamity.

The president said the people of Pakistan stand by the friendly people of Australia in this difficult time.

He expressed confidence that the Australian people would overcome this challenge with their characteristic resilience.

He also conveyed his best wishes for His Excellency's good health and happiness; and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Australia.

