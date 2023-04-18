President Alvi condoles with families of martyred troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed condolence with the families of the Pakistan Army personal who were martyred in South Waziristan on April 15.

The president had a telephonic conversation with brothers of Lance Naek Shoaib Ali and Sepoy Rafi Ullah, and paid tributes to the martyrs for their sacrifices and services to the country.

He said the whole nation saluted the services of the martyrs. The president also saluted the martyrs for their duty and bravery.

He also thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the whole nation.

President Alvi offered sympathies with the families of the martyrs and prayed to Allah Almighty for courage to bear this irreparable loss. He also prayed for elevation of ranks of the martyrs in paradise.