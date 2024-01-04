President Alvi condoles with Iran over loss of lives in terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed his deep condolences to the government and people of Iran over the terrorist attack in Kerman.

The president condemning the brutal attack said that Pakistan and its people stood in solidarity with the people of Iran in this hour of grief.

He added that Pakistan sympathized with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the attacks.

He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyred in paradise and the speedy recovery of the injured.

According to global media outlets and Iranian state media reports, at least 103 people were killed by two bomb explosions near the tomb of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on his 4th anniversary on Wednesday.

A large number of people were also wounded when the blasts hit a procession near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque located in the southern city of Kerman.