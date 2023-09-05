Open Menu

President Alvi Confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) On Turkish Naval Commander

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on Commander of Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Ercument Tatiloglu in a special investiture ceremony here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president adorned the Turkish Naval Commander with the prestigious award in recognition of his valuable contribution to strengthening the defence relations between the two countries.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem and the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, and was attended by senior officers of the Pakistan and Turkish navies.

