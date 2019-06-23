UrduPoint.com
President Alvi Confers Nishan-e-Pakistan On Emir Of Qatar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:12 PM

President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Emir of Qatar

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Amir of Qatar Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in an impressive investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Sunday.

The highest civil award of Pakistan was conferred upon Amir of Qatar in recognition of his efforts for further fostering fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries of Pakistan and Qatar.The ceremony was attended by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, members of Federal cabinet, parliamentarians, members of Qatari delegation and civil and military officials.

Earlier, a delegation-level meeting was held between President Dr. Arif Alvi and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.Upon arrival at the President House, the Qatari Emir was accorded a warm welcome where President Dr.

Arif Alvi personally received the distinguished guest at the main entrance.

Two children clad in traditional dress presented bouquet of flowers to the distinguished guest.The President also hosted luncheon in the honour of Amir of Qatar and his delegation.

Later Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani departed Pakistan for home on Sunday afternoon. He was seen off by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.Prior to his departure at the Nur Khan airbase, the Emir was given a detailed briefing on JF17 thunder jet and Mushshak airplane of Pakistan Airforce.

The Emir inspected the planes and evinced keen interest by asking questions from the crew.Earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi saw him off at the President House in Islamabad. During the two-day visit of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pakistan and Qatar signed MoUs and agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.

