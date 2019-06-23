UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Alvi Confers Nishan-e-Pakistan To Qatar’s Emir

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 42 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:06 PM

President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Pakistan to Qatar’s Emir

The award was conferred in a ceremony in President House on Sunday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd June, 2019) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has conferred the highest civilian award Nishan-e-Pakistan to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The award was conferred in a ceremony in President House on Sunday.

Along with a high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials, the Emir of Qatar is visiting here at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On his arrival, the Emir of Qatar was received by the prime minister at Nur Khan Airbase, where he was given a 21-gun salute.

This was followed by a formal welcoming ceremony at the Prime Minister House, where the visiting dignitary was given a tri-services guard of honour. He also witnessed fly past of JF-17 Thunder.

The visiting dignitary also planted a tree at the Prime Minister House.

The prime minister hosted a banquet dinner in honour of the Emir and his entourage.

In a special gesture, the Emir presented the Qatar National football team's jersey to the prime minister and received a cricket bat signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Imran Khan Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Qatar Sunday Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

9 minutes ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

40 minutes ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.