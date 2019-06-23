President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Pakistan to Qatar’s Emir

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The award was conferred in a ceremony in President House on Sunday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd June, 2019) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has conferred the highest civilian award Nishan-e-Pakistan to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Along with a high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials, the Emir of Qatar is visiting here at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On his arrival, the Emir of Qatar was received by the prime minister at Nur Khan Airbase, where he was given a 21-gun salute.

This was followed by a formal welcoming ceremony at the Prime Minister House, where the visiting dignitary was given a tri-services guard of honour. He also witnessed fly past of JF-17 Thunder.

The visiting dignitary also planted a tree at the Prime Minister House.

The prime minister hosted a banquet dinner in honour of the Emir and his entourage.

In a special gesture, the Emir presented the Qatar National football team's jersey to the prime minister and received a cricket bat signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.