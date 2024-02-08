- Home
President Alvi Congratulates Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Azerbaijan's Presidential Elections
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 05:13 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his decisive victory in Azerbaijan’s Presidential elections
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his decisive victory in Azerbaijan’s Presidential elections.
Conveying best wishes to Azerbaijan's president, the president said his leadership continued to inspire progress and stability.
"Pakistan looks forward to strengthening enduring friendship and cooperation," he added.
