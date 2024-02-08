President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his decisive victory in Azerbaijan’s Presidential elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his decisive victory in Azerbaijan’s Presidential elections.

Conveying best wishes to Azerbaijan's president, the president said his leadership continued to inspire progress and stability.

"Pakistan looks forward to strengthening enduring friendship and cooperation," he added.