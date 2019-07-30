President Alvi demands restoring entertainment fund

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The federal cabinet will decide about restoring gift, entertainment and hospitality for the president in today’s meeting.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) President Dr Arif Alvi has demanded to lift the ban on gift, entertainment and hospitality fund allocated for him.

Not only this, the president has demanded a special fund allocated for the president.

The federal cabinet will decide about restoring gift, entertainment and hospitality for the president in today’s meeting.

The government is also revealed to have allowed PM office, cabinet division and Foreign Ministry of using gift entertainment and hospitality.

According to a report published in a local newspaper, at least Rs51 crore have been spent in the previous fiscal year despite the ban on gift and entertainment funds.

The incumbent government is fully committed to adopting austerity by avoiding unnecessary expenditures for saving government money.

The resources saved by austerity measures are to be spent on welfare of the masses.

The Federal Cabinet has also directed the ministries to continue austerity measures and cut expenditures by 10 per cent as checking the government expenditure is crucial to overcome fiscal deficit.

Under the austerity policy, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had in May, 2019 decided to abolish the allocation of funds for entertainment and gifts to ministries and public sector organisations.

The government had banned all the refreshments given in government offices, federal ministries, divisions and their subordinate departments.