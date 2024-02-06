Open Menu

President Alvi Directs Postal Life To Pay Rs 5 Mln To Heirs Of Insurance Policyholder

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 05:46 PM

President Alvi directs Postal Life to pay Rs 5 mln to heirs of insurance policyholder

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday directed Postal Life Insurance to pay the death insurance claim of Rs 5 million to the legal heirs of the deceased policyholder within 30 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday directed Postal Life Insurance to pay the death insurance claim of Rs 5 million to the legal heirs of the deceased policyholder within 30 days.

He gave these directions while deciding upon a representation filed by the Postal Life Insurance (PLI) against the decision of Wafaqi Mohtasib directing it to pay the death insurance claim, a President Secretariat press release said.

As per details, complainant Abdul Aziz’s deceased father had obtained an insurance policy from PLI for the sum assured of Rs 5 million against an annual premium of Rs 448,600 in 2010.

After his father died in 2015, PLI refused to pay the death insurance claim on the pretext that the deceased had concealed material facts about his date of birth and the pre-insurance ailment of diabetes at the time of obtaining the insurance policy.

Feeling aggrieved, the son (complainant) filed a complaint with the Wafaqi Mohtasib to seek relief. Wafaqi Mohtasib held that the deceased had purchased the insurance policy as per his date of birth mentioned on CNIC and that PLI had issued the insurance policy after accepting the requisite information.

The Mohtasib held that the denial by the insurance agency to honour the claim of the complainant amounted to maladministration.

Afterwards, PLI filed a representation against this decision with the president.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his decision, observed that as per Section 80 of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000 no policy of life insurance effected after the commencement date shall, after the expiry of two years from the date on which it was affected, be called in question by an insurer on the ground that a statement made in the proposal for insurance or in any report of a medical officer was inaccurate or false.

He also referred to Lahore High Court’s decision wherein it had been held that concealment of ailments, such as diabetes and hypertension, could not be termed as done fraudulently as most people having such ailments, by remaining more careful in their lifetime, lived either for decades or longer than people not having such diseases.

Keeping in view the facts, the President directed Postal Life Insurance to pay the death insurance to the heirs of the deceased within 30 days in compliance with the earlier decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Died 2015 From Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played

Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played

3 minutes ago
 Two citizen looted at gunpoint

Two citizen looted at gunpoint

3 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman

Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman

2 minutes ago
 Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical ..

Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical trials' to start on Feb 7

2 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman

Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman

2 minutes ago
Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine ..

Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine: Kyiv

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed ..

Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed day for markets

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Henan to further promote trade, investme ..

Pakistan, Henan to further promote trade, investment cooperation

2 minutes ago
 UBS to reward shareholders as Credit Suisse-linked ..

UBS to reward shareholders as Credit Suisse-linked losses narrow

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

2 minutes ago
 Australian central bank holds cash rate steady at ..

Australian central bank holds cash rate steady at 4.35 pct

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan