UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Emphasises On Creating Easiness For Taxpayers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 03:10 PM

President Alvi emphasises on creating easiness for taxpayers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said there is a need to ensure strictness against tax evasion and tax collecting authorities must create easiness for taxpayers.

He said this while addressing a Public Awareness Seminar on Wafaqi Tax Mohtasib at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

To creat awareness among people regarding the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) initiatives was essential, he added.

He said that there was need to understand the spirit of giving tax in accordance with Islamic teachings. Arif Alvi said that Zakat was a compulsory while charity was paid on voluntarily basis.

He said, "Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) process is adopted internationally which helps to resolve disputes without a trial." The president appreciated FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah for following ADR for quick redressal of the complaints.

He emphasized on educating people to choose a right way for redressal of their complaints as people hesitate in this regard. He said that women ombudsperson would redress the complaint of any woman if she had a complaint regarding illegal occupation on her property.

The president said: " The country has a lot of potential to overcome all challenges.

" He stressed upon the need to follow the sacred and glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in letter and spirit to establish a welfare state.

On this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman appreciated the role of the FTO. He also lauded the country's business community which always stood with people in difficult times and carry out philanthropist work wholeheartedly.

He said: "Tax payment is a national responsibility of every citizen." The governor added that the Federal board of Revenue should ensure transparency besides dealing taxpayers in a friendly way.

Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah said: " The FTO has become a public relief oriented department." Outreach mechanism had been made easier so that maximum people could benefit from the services of the FTO, he added.

He said a special overseas Pakistanis grievances redressal cell had been set up for prompt redressal of complaints of expats.

Later, President Dr Arif Alvi also gave away cheques of  refunded amount to Suzuki car buyers who had beenbenefited due to reduce tax rate from 17 to 12 per cent.

Related Topics

Resolution Governor Business Punjab Expats Car Women FBR All From Suzuki Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Mus ..

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Musarrat Cheema

8 minutes ago
 PTI Chief compromised national interests for his p ..

PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum

24 minutes ago
 President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second S ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second Saudi Green Initiative Forum

2 hours ago
 OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.