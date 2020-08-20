President Alvi expressed satisfaction over the country's economic situation gaining stability despite difficult circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :President Alvi expressed satisfaction over the country's economic situation gaining stability despite difficult circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the current account deficit dipped from $20 billion to $3 billion in two years, while foreign exchange reserves were up from $8.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

Other areas with significant progress included exports in July exceeding $1.9 billion, recording an increase by 5.8 percent as compared to the previous year, he added.

The increase in foreign remittances from $20 billion to $23 billion, he said, showed the immense trust reposed by the overseas Pakistanis in the government.

"It is the time to renew work on establishing the voting rights for overseas Pakistanis as pledged to them earlier," he said.

The president said the international rating agency Moody's had recently announced Pakistan's rating as B3 stable, while Fitch Ratings also rated the country's economic outlook as stable, which was a welcome development.

He said it was encouraging that Pakistan had moved up 28 places in the ease-of-doing business ranking, gaining 108th position from 136th.

President Alvi said a package of Rs 280 billion was given for the improvement of agriculture sector, besides provision of cheap electricity to tube-wells.

During the last financial year, he said the agriculture sector grew at the rate of 2.7 percent that helped meet food needs, whereas fruit and vegetable exports, particularly mangoes, benefited the country's economy with $730 million.

The president lauded the start of construction work at the long-delayed Diamer Bhasha Dam, which, he said, would not only generate 4,500 megawatts electricity but also provide jobs to 16,500 people.

He said the recent approval of Main Line-1 project by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for expansion and improvement of the rail track would ensure faster transport facilities, and reduce distance and cost of business.

On the Gwadar Port, he said the venture would strengthen economic cooperation among regional countries, including Afghanistan and Central Asia. It would also change the destiny of Balochistan with a prosperous future, he added.

/More