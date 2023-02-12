UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Felicitates Iran On 44th Anniversary Of Revolution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi, on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, has felicitated Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, on the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

In his message to the leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the president said that the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran were rooted in linguistic, cultural, and religious bonds.

He said that Pakistan remained committed to further strengthening of these ties across the entire gamut of bilateral relations, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Sunday.

The president conveyed his best wishes for Seyed Ali Khamenei's health and happiness and for the continued progress, prosperity and well-being of the brotherly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

More Stories From Pakistan

