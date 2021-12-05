President Alvi Felicitates On Sindhi Culture Day
Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday extended felicitations on celebrations of Sindhi Culture Day.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Congratulations to all of us celebratingSindhi Culture Day.
It is symbolic, a proof of a great tradition of peace. The land of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai has much to teach Pakistan about living together with love & humility worrying about human misery rather than religious extremes."