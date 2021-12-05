President Alvi felicitates on Sindhi Culture Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday extended felicitations on celebrations of Sindhi Culture Day.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Congratulations to all of us celebratingSindhi Culture Day.

It is symbolic, a proof of a great tradition of peace. The land of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai has much to teach Pakistan about living together with love & humility worrying about human misery rather than religious extremes."