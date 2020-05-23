President Alvi, first lady grieved over life loss in PIA plane crash

President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic crash of Pakistan International Airline's plane in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic crash of Pakistan International Airline's plane in Karachi.

The Lahore-Karachi bound PK 8303 flight carrying at least 99 passengers and eight crew members crashed near Karachi airport on Friday afternoon.

They sympathized with the families who lost their dear ones in the incident.

The president and the first lady prayed for forgiveness of all those who lost their lives, and early recovery of all the survivors.