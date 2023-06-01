UrduPoint.com

President Alvi For Boosting Cooperation To Synergise Efforts For Differently Abled Children

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

President Alvi for boosting cooperation to synergise efforts for differently abled children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi, on Thursday, stressed upon coordination and cooperation among all stakeholder and organisations working for differently abled children to synergise their efforts so that rehabilitation of special children could be carried out in a holistic and inclusive manner.

The president expressed these views in a meeting with representatives of Association of Retarded Children Karachi (ARCK) here at Sindh Governor House.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi was also present in the meeting.

Dr. Arif Alvi noted that government as well as charitable organisations had taken a range of measures for rehabilitation, education and vocational training of special children and their financial empowerment and integration in the society.

He said that differently-abled children above the age of 9 years could be registered with NADRA with special status that enabled their access to special facilities being offered by the government.

Awareness about the special children and their specific needs had raised in previous years but considering the number of such children in the country more initiatives and interventions were required, he maintained.

The president appreciated ARCK for its contributions for the cause of education, training and rehabilitation of retarded children for more than 50 years and encouraged the association to look into possibility of joining other organisations working for the same cause to strengthen their efforts and outreach.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi, at the occasion, also emphasized the need of coordination among all relevant associations and organisations to reinforce the efforts aimed at rehabilitation of special children through education and vocational training.

The ARCK delegation briefed the president about performance of the association, facilities available at their school and issues being faced.

Later, President Dr. Arif Alvi, along with Begum Samina Arif Alvi, also observed handicrafts and artefacts prepared by special children of ARCK and appreciated their hard work and artistic beauty.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor Education Same All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Pres ..

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday

37 minutes ago
 Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

1 hour ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

1 hour ago
 National Olympic Committee discusses federations&# ..

National Olympic Committee discusses federations&#039; plans and preparations fo ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic s ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic support to ‘Make it in the Em ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against U ..

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against US dollar in interbank market

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.