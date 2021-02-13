UrduPoint.com
President Alvi For Modernization Of National Museum Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:56 PM

President Arif Alvi here on Saturday visited National Museum of Pakistan and sought its up-gradation on scientific lines

Followed by a detailed presentation given to him about museum's expansion plan by the curator , Asma Ibrahim, he said due focus must be on digitalization of documents being kept here.

President also highlighted relevance for provision of a modern laboratory mentioning that it was critical for for preservation cum documentation of national assets curated in the museum.

Reiterating importance of museums for nations, he said country with centuries old history of Gandhara civilization holds a tremendous treasure that needed proper care on scientific lines.

He on the occasion was also accompanied by Begum Samina Alvi.

