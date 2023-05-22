UrduPoint.com

President Alvi For Promoting Clean, Environment-friendly Transportation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called for promoting clean and environment-friendly transportation in the country to mitigate pollution and make Pakistan clean and green.

The president, talking to a delegation of a local electric bike manufacturing company, said that the use of green transportation could help reduce carbon emissions, environmental pollution, and Pakistan's import bill for fossil fuels.

The senior officials of the Federal ministries of industries and production and climate change also attended the meeting, a President House press release said.

Talking to the delegation, the president called for promoting efficient and climate-friendly transportation technology to reduce environmental pollution as well as Pakistan's reliance on traditional fuels.

He stated that new technologies were essential for the development of the country.

He urged the business community to focus on industrial upgradation and modernization to remain competitive.

President Alvi highlighted that modern transport technologies could help promote new industries in Pakistan and create more job opportunities for youth, besides improving the overall socio-economic condition of the country.

