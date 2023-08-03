President Alvi gives assent to two bills

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday gave his assent to two bills after they were passed by the parliament.

The president signed the board of Investment (Amendment) Bill 2023, providing for amending the Board of Investments Ordinance, 2001.

President Alvi also assented to the Pakistan General Cosmetics Bill, 2023 aimed at regulating the sale, purchase, quality, packaging, manufacturing, storage and distribution of cosmetics.

The president signed the said bills in the exercise of powers conferred on him under Article 75 of the Constitution.