UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Greets Hindu Community On Diwali

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:21 PM

President Alvi greets Hindu community on Diwali

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday extended greetings to the Hindu community celebrating their religious festival of Diwali on the day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday extended greetings to the Hindu community celebrating their religious festival of Diwali on the day.

The president, in a message, said the minority communities in Pakistan enjoyed all constitutional rights and religious freedom.

On the festival of lights and colors, the president called for making a resolve for collective efforts to achieve a bright future for the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Minority All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in W ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in World Travel Market London 2021

10 minutes ago
 Olympic and Paralympic stars to compete in World T ..

Olympic and Paralympic stars to compete in World Triathlon Championship Series A ..

25 minutes ago
 PM's relief package to benefit low-income families ..

PM's relief package to benefit low-income families: Wahid

27 minutes ago
 PDMA dispatches relief items for earthquake victim ..

PDMA dispatches relief items for earthquake victims

27 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding encouragement

DC chairs meeting regarding encouragement

29 minutes ago
 US Charges Russian Analyst With Making False State ..

US Charges Russian Analyst With Making False Statements to FBI - Justice Dept.

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.