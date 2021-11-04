President Alvi greets Hindu community on Diwali

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday extended greetings to the Hindu community celebrating their religious festival of Diwali on the day

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday extended greetings to the Hindu community celebrating their religious festival of Diwali on the day.

The president, in a message, said the minority communities in Pakistan enjoyed all constitutional rights and religious freedom.

On the festival of lights and colors, the president called for making a resolve for collective efforts to achieve a bright future for the country.