ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday expressed grief over the demise of veteran Pakistani actor Abdi Ali.

In his message, the president lauded late Abid Ali's services in the art, spanned over decades. He believed that Abid Ali's services in the field of acting would be remembered forever.

The president prayed for peace of the departed soul and sympathized with the bereaved family.