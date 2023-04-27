UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Happy Over Recovery Of Erdogan From Illness

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed his gladness as his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan recovered from illness.

"I am glad that our friend Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recovered from an episode of ill health.

Alhamdulillah," the president wrote on his Twitter handle.

He said more than their personal friendship, the centuries-old love between the two peoples had been carried well by President Erdogan.

"May Allah keep you safe and healthy," he remarked.

