President Alvi has no moral justification to remain in office: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday said President Arif Alvi had no moral justification to stay in office as the Supreme Court had declared his steps as unconstitutional.

The president should quit before implementation of Article 6 of the Constitution against him, Siddiqui said in a statement.

He said Dr Arif Alvi was the first elected president in the country's history, against whom an SC judge had raised a question as to whether Article 6 could be used against him along with former prime minister Imran Khan and National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri for their illegal steps.

He cited the additional note by Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Mian Khel in the detailed SC verdict against Qasim Suri's ruling through which he had rejected the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, who, however, had left the question of use of Article 6 for the parliament.

Senator Siddiqui said the SC decision had not only buried the (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's) narrative of a so-called foreign conspiracy against the PTI government and cipher but also made those liable for accountability before history who had used illegal tactics to stop the no-confidence motion process.

It was now for the coalition government partners to take necessary steps in the light of SC decision, he added.

Irfan Siddiqui reiterated that for the sake of the country's dignity, sanctity of the Constitution, democratic traditions and respect of the judiciary, President Alvi should better resign on his own without delay.