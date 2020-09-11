UrduPoint.com
President Alvi Highlights Relevance Of Alternative Sources Of Energy

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:08 AM

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative sources of energy

President Arif Alvi on Thursday said the promotion of environment friendly alternative sources of energy was the need of hour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):President Arif Alvi on Thursday said the promotion of environment friendly alternative sources of energy was the need of hour.

Addressing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ceremony held at here Sindh Governor House, he said switching over to solar energy to meet electricity needs of presidency was in accordance to the needed interventions aimed at combating challenges related to global warming.

Alternative sources for power generation were cited to be both cost effective and environment friendly.

The MoU was signed by Shahid Shaukat, Project Director of Presidency, Islamabad, and Shamim Ahmed, CEO of a private company.

President Alvi on the occasion also referred to the ongoing Ehsas Programme of the government that particularly helped millions of families across the country in the most difficult phase of COVID-19.

