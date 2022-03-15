President Alvi inaugurates Ehsaas-Syalani Langarkhana in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi inaugurated an Ehsaas-Saylani Langarkhana near Lari Adda here on Tuesday.

Briefed the president about the initiative, Saylani Trust founder Molana Bashir Ahmad Farooqi said the Trust was spending Rs 25 million daily for providing food, water, education and technical training to thousands of people.

Some 60,000 people would be served food at the Lagarkhana every month, he added.

The president appreciated the philanthropic efforts of the Trust. He also ate food with the people at Langarkhana.