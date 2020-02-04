UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Alvi Inaugurates Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:28 PM

President Alvi inaugurates Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College

President Arif Alvi here on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):President Arif Alvi here on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College.

Addressing participants of the ceremony he appreciated relentless efforts of the team members in carrying out the medical college project in a record time, as per the standards of Pakistan Medical Commission, said a press release.

He acknowledged that the Pakistan Air Force was significantly contributing towards nation-building, particularly in the fields of healthcare and education.

President Alvi expressed his confidence that the college would be a valuable addition in the long list of public service endeavours carried out by the PAF in recent years.

Later, the chief guest unveiled the plaque and offered prayers for the success of the project.

He also visited various facilities of the college and interacted with the faculty and paramedic staff.

PAF Hospital Faisal and PAF Hospital Masroor were mentioned to serve as teaching hospitals for the college along with a modern diagnostic center equipped with the latest facilities, including MRI, CT scan, Digital X Ray, Mammography, and Fluoroscopy.

The college also has a well-equipped Laboratory, with facilities of Hematology, Serology, Chemical Pathology, Blood Bank, Micro Biology, Clinical Pathology and Histopathology.

Earlier on his arrival, President Alvi was received by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Bank Blood Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

46 minutes ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.