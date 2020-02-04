President Alvi inaugurates Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College

President Arif Alvi here on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):President Arif Alvi here on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College.

Addressing participants of the ceremony he appreciated relentless efforts of the team members in carrying out the medical college project in a record time, as per the standards of Pakistan Medical Commission, said a press release.

He acknowledged that the Pakistan Air Force was significantly contributing towards nation-building, particularly in the fields of healthcare and education.

President Alvi expressed his confidence that the college would be a valuable addition in the long list of public service endeavours carried out by the PAF in recent years.

Later, the chief guest unveiled the plaque and offered prayers for the success of the project.

He also visited various facilities of the college and interacted with the faculty and paramedic staff.

PAF Hospital Faisal and PAF Hospital Masroor were mentioned to serve as teaching hospitals for the college along with a modern diagnostic center equipped with the latest facilities, including MRI, CT scan, Digital X Ray, Mammography, and Fluoroscopy.

The college also has a well-equipped Laboratory, with facilities of Hematology, Serology, Chemical Pathology, Blood Bank, Micro Biology, Clinical Pathology and Histopathology.

Earlier on his arrival, President Alvi was received by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.