President Alvi inaugurates National Horse and Cattle Show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday inaugurated the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 at Fortress Stadium.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomed the president on his arrival.

The three-day event will continue till March 12.� The show is the most important socio-cultural event and Punjab has the singular honour of hosting it.

The event is an eloquent expression of national unity, integration and greater cohesion among the people belonging to various sections of society and parts of all provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The show held after six years and its�revival was one of the accelerated initiatives of the Punjab government to promote agriculture, livestock, sports, industries, handicrafts and culture, etc.

The major events of the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 included horse and camel dance, tent-pegging, animals competitions, equestrian jumping, acrobatic stunts on motorcycles by military police, greyhounds race, freefall of paratroopers, a cavalcade of livestock, march past,etc.

The chief minister also presented a souvenir of the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Later, prizes were also distributed among the performers.

Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak�and others were also present.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Army is also collaborating with the provincialgovernment for holding the mega event.