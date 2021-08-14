President Alvi lands in Istanbul on three-day visit

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday landed in Istanbul on three-day visit, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday landed in Istanbul on three-day visit, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Governor Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya, senior Turkish officials and Ambassador of Pakistan Muhammad Syrus Qazi received the president at Atatrk Airport, according to a President House press release.

During his stay from August 14-16, President Alvi will be holding meeting with President Erdogan and will jointly inaugurate the 1st Milgem Class Corvette being built by Turkey for Pakistan Navy.

He will also be meeting with the leading Turkish businessmen to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

Both the brotherly countries enjoy excellent relations and the visit of President Alvi will further deepen fraternal ties.