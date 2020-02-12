UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :President Alvi lauded PM's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar for overseeing the programme for youth which provided them a support to initiate their businesses to earn livelihood.

He expressed satisfaction that merit would be observed while providing loans to youth, adding that small and medium enterprises played an important role in giving youth a right direction in setting up businesses.

The president said he had full confidence in youth who could prove their mettle in every field.

He said the Pakistani nation had become resilient to face any challenge after it surpassed several difficulties for decades including Afghanistan war and the subsequent influx of refugees.

He urged the nation not to feel discouraged on news creating despondency about Pakistan and always remain hopeful by looking towards the three golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam : Unity, Faith and Discipline.

Dr Alvi mentioned that Pakistan had learned from difficulties in the past to promote peace and recalled Prime Minister Imran Khan's gesture of inviting India for cooperation on issues of common interest soon after he assumed office.

However, he regretted that the offer did not meet a positive response from India, which he said was engaged in spreading hatred among different communities.

He said the future of India was bleak due to the destructive path it had chosen.

President Dr Arif Alvi gave away cheques among the skilled youth as financial assistance for starting up of small businesses.

