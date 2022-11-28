President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

(@Abdulla99267510)

The President has expressed best wishes for General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his future endeavors.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2022) Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday.

The President commended General Qamar Javed Bajwa's services in the field of defence. He appreciated the outgoing Army Chief's services for the country and the Pakistan Army.

Earlier, the outgoing chief of army staff while giving interview to an international news organization said the Army's positive and constructive role in Pakistan's National Security and Development has always received unwavering public support.

General Bajwa said we have restricted the Army's role to its constitutional mandated task only by deciding to make it apolitical. He said this decision will facilitate in reinvigorating and strengthening democratic culture, assist in supporting state organs to effectively perform and deliver and help enhance the army's prestige in the long term.

The Army Chief said the institutional resolve to remain apolitical will remain steadfast. He was confident this political quarantine of the armed forces will auger well for Pakistan in the long term by fostering political stability and strengthening the Army-to-people bond.

He urged the youth to shield themselves from divisive propaganda and information warfare that seeks to polarize our society and erode mutual trust.

Pakistan should always come first before any other marker of identity

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan's successful counter-terrorism campaign has turned the tide of terrorism and we continue to make meaningful efforts to overcome the menace of extremism and residue of terrorism.

Responding to a question, the Army Chief said Pakistan enjoys a special bond and fraternal ties with GCC and other middle Eastern countries, which is deep-rooted in our strong religious, historical and cultural affinity. Our traditional ties with brotherly Arab states transcend beyond any cost-benefit calculus.

The Army Chief said military diplomacy is complementary to Pakistan's foreign policy and plays its due role in fostering Pakistan's bilateral relations with other countries, including in the Middle Eastern region. He said our intimate engagements with the Arab countries at the leadership level have continuously helped nurture the long-standing ties and translate them into practical cooperation in areas of common interests.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan has always desired peaceful and friendly relations with neighboring Iran and tried to maintain a positive working relationship with it.