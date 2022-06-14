UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Launches CM Transportation Scholarship For Students

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 06:30 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday launched the Chief Minister Transportation Scholarship for students of government schools.

While distributing cheques among the students of Girls High School Quaidabad, Skardu, he announced to upgrade the school to higher secondary level.

This scholarship will be granted to the students travelling a distance of over two kilometres to attend the school.

Over 20,000 students of government schools will get benefits from this program. Male students of 6th-10th grades will receive Rs. 1000 whereas females will get Rs. 1200 per month. The government is spending over 200 million on this program.

