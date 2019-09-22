President Alvi leads efforts for Clean Green Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday set an example for the countrymen, especially for the tourists by picking up trash during his five-kilometer hike in the scenic mountains near Changla Gali.

According to tweets of Clean Green Pakistan, an official twitter page for the prime minister's nationwide cleanliness and tree plantation movement, "President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi (is) leading the efforts for a #Clean Green Pakistan and #Responsible Tourism as he picked up the trash during his 5-km hike in the scenic mountains near Changla Gali today.

"The page also shared by the President House media wing, carried the president's pictures leading the drive by collecting trash and disposing it of.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had launched a massive public drive under the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative by creating public awareness and ensuring their participation at all levels to create healthier and safer environment in the country.