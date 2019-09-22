UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Alvi Leads Efforts For Clean Green Pakistan

Sumaira FH 20 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:50 PM

President Alvi leads efforts for Clean Green Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday set an example for the countrymen, especially for the tourists by picking up trash during his five-kilometer hike in the scenic mountains near Changla Gali.

According to tweets of Clean Green Pakistan, an official twitter page for the prime minister's nationwide cleanliness and tree plantation movement, "President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi (is) leading the efforts for a #Clean Green Pakistan and #Responsible Tourism as he picked up the trash during his 5-km hike in the scenic mountains near Changla Gali today.

"The page also shared by the President House media wing, carried the president's pictures leading the drive by collecting trash and disposing it of.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had launched a massive public drive under the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative by creating public awareness and ensuring their participation at all levels to create healthier and safer environment in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Twitter Sunday Media All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

DC forms committee for dengue surveillance audit

14 minutes ago

Bus crashing Chinese tourists was driver's first t ..

16 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

16 minutes ago

13 farmers caught for water theft in Sargodha

16 minutes ago

1,556 arrested as violence continues to hit Hong K ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Signs Cabinet Resolution on ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.