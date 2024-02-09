President Alvi Makes Meaningful Tweet Amid Votes’ Count
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2024 | 02:13 PM
The president says If we find ourselves in a hole, wisdom says, ask for Allah’s help and at least, lets stop digging.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) President Arif Alvi has done a meaningful tweet at the moment when the counting of votes is underway across the country.
Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, President Alvi said, “If we find ourselves in a hole, wisdom says, ask for Allah’s help and at least, lets stop digging,”.
The tweet came after tough competition is going on between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the results emerge.
PTI-supported independent candidates have claimed that they are winning with a significant majority; however, there are allegations of changing results to defeat opposing candidates.
The PML-N leadership claimed majority in Punjab and in the center.
