President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) President Arif Alvi has done a meaningful tweet at the moment when the counting of votes is underway across the country.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, President Alvi said, “If we find ourselves in a hole, wisdom says, ask for Allah’s help and at least, lets stop digging,”.

The tweet came after tough competition is going on between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the results emerge.

PTI-supported independent candidates have claimed that they are winning with a significant majority; however, there are allegations of changing results to defeat opposing candidates.

The PML-N leadership claimed majority in Punjab and in the center.