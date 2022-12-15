President Alvi meets CM Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the CM Office, here on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest, overall economic and political situation of the country were discussed during the meeting.

The chief minister briefed the president about the ongoing development projects in the province, and apprised him about the relief and rehabilitation activities under way in the flood-hit areas.

The president said that political tolerance and unity was a demand of the country people, and a need of the hour, adding that sincere efforts were being made to overcome challenges facing the country.

He said that decisions have to be made in difficult circumstances, as nothing was final in politics. He appreciated the Punjab chief minister, saying that he was a mature politician and had a sound grip on political issues.

Former Federal minister Moonis Elahi and Member National Assembly (MNA) Hussain Elahi were also present.