President Alvi Meets Iranian Counterpart In Baku; Says Two Countries Need To Fully Utilize Trade Potential

Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said that Pakistan and Iran need to fully utilize the trade potential to further enhance bilateral economic relations.

He said that Pakistan considers Iran as an important country as both share more than 900 km border, adding, a strong people-to-people contact has further strengthened the bond of friendship between the two countries.

The President said during a meeting with Iranian President Dr. Hassan Rouhani held on the sidelines of 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

He briefed the Iranian President on the continuous lockdown and the human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK), a press release issued by the President's Media Office here said.

The President thanked the Iranian leadership for its continued commitment and support towards oppressed people of IOJK.

Earlier, President Alvi, who was leading the Pakistan delegation at the 18th NAM Summit being held in Baku from October 25 to 26, attended the inaugural ceremony of the Summit. More than 100 heads of state and government attended the session.

The President will be meeting several heads of state on the sidelines during his visit, including President of Azerbaijan, President of Afghanistan, Prime Minister of Malaysia, President of Ghana, Prime Minister of Nepal, President of Sri Lanka, and President of Turkmenistan.

NAM was established in 1961 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. It is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

Meanwhile a foreign office statement issued here said, the Baku Summit will feature deliberations on the theme of "Upholding the Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the Challenges of Contemporary World".

The Summit will also adopt a Final Document that reflects the Movement's collective positions on global, regional, economic and social issues. This Document reaffirms the centrality of the UN Charter and international law principles including the inalienable right to self-determination of people under foreign occupation.

During the Summit, the President will share Pakistan's perspective on a range of global, regional and other issues of contemporary salience, particularly spotlighting the rights, concerns and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

� Pakistan continues to be an active member of NAM and has contributed significantly to the shaping of the Movement's positions on a range of political, legal, economic and social issues and subjects, the statement added.

