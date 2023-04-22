President Alvi offers Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday offered the prayer of Eid-ul-Fitr at Faisal Mosque here and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The president mixed up with the people at the mosque and exchanged Eid greetings.

The president specially prayed for the salvation of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

Earlier, in his message to the countrymen, the president appealed to them not to allow their sectarian, religious, and political differences to become a source of strife and hatred.

He said that in order to get out of the current situation facing the country, the people needed to inculcate the habit of forgiving and follow the teachings of Allah and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).