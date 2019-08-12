President Alvi offers Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday offered the prayer of Eid-ul-Adha at Faisal Mosque here and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of his countrymen.

The president also prayed for salvation of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

In a tweet, the president said that Eid was the celebration of supreme sacrifice by Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.) "Our hearts are with our Kashmiri brothers & sisters in IOK who are under severe Indian brutal action.

Their freedom is not far away IA (Insha Allah). My salute to our Shuhada who lay down their lives so that we may live. Eid Mubarak," he remarked.

He said the people of Kashmir had been rendering numerous sacrifices for their right to self-determination.

The president said that the Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmir brethren and would continue extending political, diplomatic and moral support to them.