President Alvi offers Eid prayers in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday offered the Eid ul Azha prayer at the Tooba Mosque of the provincial capital.

The president along with general public prayed for the prosperity of the country.

Earlier in his message to the nation, the president said as the country faced economic challenges, there was a dire need to utilize the spirit of sacrifice.He affirmed brotherhood, selflessness and empathy for the destitute to emerge as a strong nation.