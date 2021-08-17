UrduPoint.com

President Alvi On The Sets Of Dirilis: Ertugrul

President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

The new picture of President has stormed into social media, triggering an interesting debate and different commetns about the Turkish drama.

ISTANBUL: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th , 2021) A picture of President Arif Alvi and his wife on sets on Kurulus Osman on Tuesday stormed into internet. He was sitting at the same place where the head of Kai tribal used to sit in the known Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Many Turkish artists were also present there during the President visit.

The picture came to fore after recent visit of President Arif Alvi to Turkey.

Presidents have become top trend in Pakistan after picture of President Alvi went viral on social media.

Diriliş: Ertuğrul, translated as Resurrection: Ertuğrul, is a Turkish historical fiction and adventure television series produced by Mehmet Bozdağ for TRT, starring Engin Altan Düzyatan as Ertuğrul Bey.

The show is set in the 13th century and is based on the life of Ertuğrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The series was filmed in Riva, a village in the Beykoz district of Istanbul, Turkey, and premiered on TRT 1 in Turkey on 10 December 2014. The show aired for five seasons until 29 May 2019. It was written by Mehmet Bozdağ and directed by Metin Günay.

The show has been well received in other countries such as Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

