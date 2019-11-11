UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Alvi Opens 35th World Fashion Convention

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

President Alvi opens 35th World Fashion Convention

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday inaugurated the three-day 35th World Fashion Convention here at a hotel, terming it a matter of pride for the country.

Around 180 delegates are attending the three-day convention in which various activities, including exhibitions, seminars and conferences, have been arranged .

Speaking on the occasion, President Alvi said with the improved security situation and huge workforce, the business activities in the country had great potential to grow.

The economy was growing as foreign investors' interest in the Pakistani market was increasing in the wake of vast business and entrepreneurship opportunities, he added.

The present government, he said, would extend all-out assistance to the business community.

He said there was an opportunity in the country for investors as its ease of doing business ranking had improved significantly, which depicted the present government's commitment for economic revival.

Ensuring an equally perfect environment for employees, clients, and investors in the industry was vital for balanced growth, he added.

Arif Alvi said employment opportunities for women and special persons in apparel industry were laudable.

He said the market was expanding and it was right time that youth should be given chance to explore the opportunities.

He said Lahore being a historical city had significant cultural value with its old buildings.

He urged the foreign delegates to enjoy the city life in Pakistan and also explore scenic beauty of its northern areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Business Hotel Women Market Government Industry Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mentally retarted patients to be provided better t ..

16 minutes ago

Matuidi out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers with ..

16 minutes ago

Cricket: Afghanistan v West Indies ODI scoreboard

16 minutes ago

40 new O&G blocks bidding to be initiated by PD: O ..

16 minutes ago

'Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in ..

16 minutes ago

Ombudsman's appointment challenged in Lahore High ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.