President Alvi opens 35th World Fashion Convention

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday inaugurated the three-day 35th World Fashion Convention here at a hotel, terming it a matter of pride for the country.

Around 180 delegates are attending the three-day convention in which various activities, including exhibitions, seminars and conferences, have been arranged .

Speaking on the occasion, President Alvi said with the improved security situation and huge workforce, the business activities in the country had great potential to grow.

The economy was growing as foreign investors' interest in the Pakistani market was increasing in the wake of vast business and entrepreneurship opportunities, he added.

The present government, he said, would extend all-out assistance to the business community.

He said there was an opportunity in the country for investors as its ease of doing business ranking had improved significantly, which depicted the present government's commitment for economic revival.

Ensuring an equally perfect environment for employees, clients, and investors in the industry was vital for balanced growth, he added.

Arif Alvi said employment opportunities for women and special persons in apparel industry were laudable.

He said the market was expanding and it was right time that youth should be given chance to explore the opportunities.

He said Lahore being a historical city had significant cultural value with its old buildings.

He urged the foreign delegates to enjoy the city life in Pakistan and also explore scenic beauty of its northern areas.