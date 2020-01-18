UrduPoint.com
President Alvi Pays Tribute To Justice Fakhruddin G Ebrahim

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 05:26 PM

President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi paid tributes to late Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, a former judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, here on Saturday, cited his death to be a national loss

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi paid tributes to late Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, a former judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, here on Saturday, cited his death to be a national loss.

During his visit to the bereaved family at their residence President Alvi offering his condolence to them said passing away of the jurist is being mourned by all conscientious citizens of the country.

He also referred to expertise of late Ebrahim as an accomplished constitutional cum legal expert of the country.

President Alvi offered fateha for the late Fakhruddin G Ebrahim and stayed with his family for a while.

